BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $44,734.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,078,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,192,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 62,121 shares of company stock valued at $745,687. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

