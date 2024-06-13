BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
BIT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.98.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
