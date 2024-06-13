BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

BOE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 37,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,336. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

