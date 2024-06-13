BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
BOE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 37,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,336. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
