BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.12 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.12 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,705.57 or 0.99999910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012317 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998802 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

