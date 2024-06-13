BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 14,421.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,907 shares during the period. BILL comprises approximately 0.8% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of BILL worth $41,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

BILL Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BILL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 113,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

