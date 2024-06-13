Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 1,600 Shares

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $17,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

