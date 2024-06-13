Bank of America Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $195.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.36.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $173.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $127.72 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,484,509,521.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,977,489 shares of company stock worth $1,151,334,968. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

