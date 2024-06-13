Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $33.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.12.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.898 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

