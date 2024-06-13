Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BNDSY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

