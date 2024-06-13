Baird R W Upgrades Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) to Strong-Buy

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Neurogene Price Performance

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGNE. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

