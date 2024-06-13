Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 59,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Baijiayun Group Trading Down 18.8 %

Baijiayun Group stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Baijiayun Group has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $44.13.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

