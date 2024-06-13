Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 125007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZUL. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

