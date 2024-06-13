Axie Infinity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46.69 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $46.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00010552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.63 or 0.99937507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00091513 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,813,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,786,107.19566834 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.01923688 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $45,024,583.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.