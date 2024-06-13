ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.47 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.47 million and approximately $752,766.28 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,521.63633561 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.77167353 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,155,146.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

