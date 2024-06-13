ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

