ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.