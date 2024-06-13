AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 3.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.08. 3,812,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,143,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.57.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

