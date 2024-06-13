ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0508 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $33.55 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,406.03 or 0.99943800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00088543 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05079012 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,500,867.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

