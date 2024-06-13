Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.69

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 556785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.