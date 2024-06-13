Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Position Increased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,267 shares during the quarter. Arhaus accounts for 0.8% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Arhaus worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 440,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,389. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARHS

About Arhaus

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.