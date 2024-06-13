Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 121,163 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,917,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.55. 292,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

