Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $5.64 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.66. 713,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

