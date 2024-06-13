Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CIGI stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

