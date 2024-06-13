Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.52 and a 200-day moving average of $403.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

