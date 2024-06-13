Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,831,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,804,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CBIZ by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,662,000 after purchasing an additional 112,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in CBIZ by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 715,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 243,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,101. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.