Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

