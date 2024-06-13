Analyzing AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $689.36 million 0.24 -$84.92 million N/A N/A AppFolio $620.45 million 14.01 $2.70 million $2.07 115.98

AppFolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A AppFolio 11.38% 13.51% 9.64%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A AppFolio 0 1 7 0 2.88

AppFolio has a consensus price target of $248.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given AppFolio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppFolio beats Cheetah Mobile on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices. It also offers value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a delivery and reception robot, which includes marketing campaigns and services; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. In addition, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations, such as online shopping, video, online game, travel, and local information; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves mobile advertising networks and partners, e-commerce companies, mobile application developers, and mobile game developers, as well as individual customers. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties. It offers AppFolio Property Manager Core, a platform that provides the basic functionalities required to operate a property management business, as well as serves as a system of record; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers housing management, student housing management, complex accounting, leasing insights, large-scale operations support, role-based permissions, stack integrations, and enhanced customer support services; AppFolio Property Manager Max offers customer relationship management functionality, field customization, customer database functionality, and customer success management services; and AppFolio Investment Manager, a software that provides investment management, asset management, and relationship management solutions. The company also provides value-added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

