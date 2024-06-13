Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$120.85

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.85.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

Stantec Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STN opened at C$112.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$82.39 and a 52 week high of C$118.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.49.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2953046 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

