Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $25.69

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAR opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.30. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 416.90%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

