Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $47.40

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $15,677,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 46.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

PCRX stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

