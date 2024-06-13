Analysts Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $601.64

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $607.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ELV

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELV opened at $530.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.16 and a 200 day moving average of $504.08.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.