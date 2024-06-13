Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $58.57

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.