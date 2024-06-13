Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.19

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1010037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

