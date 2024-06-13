Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,500 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for 3.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 434,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.74. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

