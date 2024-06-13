American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 956,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AHR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

