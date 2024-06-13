American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 956,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on AHR
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.