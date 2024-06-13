AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

AltaGas Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

