Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,444.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $15,075.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

