AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 28,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 68,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.