AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 28,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 68,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

