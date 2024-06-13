Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Buys C$52,900.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE AAV traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.44. 834,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,720. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.73.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

