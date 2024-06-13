Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 404401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

