ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO William Zerella Sells 276,900 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $598,000.00.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 451,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,702. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 313,856 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $32,611,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

