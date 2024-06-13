abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

VFL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 40,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,002. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

