AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,266,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.39. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

