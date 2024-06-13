Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $11.13. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 2,760 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Abacus Life Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $463,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

