93,780 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 93,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

