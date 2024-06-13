7,682 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Applied Materials accounts for 1.9% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after acquiring an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,814,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.08. 1,646,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average of $188.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

