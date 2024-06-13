5,931 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortrea stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 85,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $41.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -17.86.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

