4,963 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $2,887,462. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

AXSM traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 233,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,263. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

