46,320 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WRK traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.68%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

