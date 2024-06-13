4,195 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,171 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $87,074,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.76. 89,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $223.53. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

