40,000 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Summit Materials comprises 0.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $361,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.64. 981,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,968. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

